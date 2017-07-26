Oregon vet Shupe ‘saddened’ by Trump’s trans ban

Related Coverage Trump bars transgender individuals from US armed forces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Trump’s tweet that transgender people are now barred form serving in the military “in any capacity” saddened decorated Army veteran Jamie Shupe.

Shupe, who spoke with KOIN 6 News by phone from the Oregon coast, was not allowed to identify as transgender while serving in the military for 18 years.

“I’m extremely saddened that it came to this, but at the same time I’ve been expecting it for months,” Shupe said. “The business end of it is rooted in gender dysphoria and basically the military was sold a package of medically transitioning individuals — male to female, female to male –and there are huge social and medical costs to that. And that’s what brought it down.”

Shupe is now officially non-binary, which they said is now part of their story.

“I can exist as a trans person without the medical end of it because there are serious complications with the medical end of it,” they told KOIN 6 News, referring to the costs and complications associated with gender surgery.

They want to see “a less medicalized world for transgenderism,” and said society needs to “stop the discrimination against us.”

While Shupe supports transgender military service, they believe people with gender dysphoria — those people mentally vexed by their male/female confusion — should not join the military.

Though they said they’re sad about President Trump’s decision to reverse course, they hopes it paves the way for something better.