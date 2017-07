PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Brewers Festival kicks off Wednesday.

The 30th annual Oregon Brewers Festival will take place at Tom McCall Waterfront Park through Sunday, July 30.

The festival expects 80,000 fans to attend the sun-soaked festival over the next five days.

According to KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames, you can expect warm and sunny conditions for the festival.

