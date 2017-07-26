N Kerby house fire caused by hash oil explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deadly explosion and subsequent fire in Northeast Portland was caused by a hash oil explosion, according to investigators.

Investigators said Wednesday night the explosion occurred when a large concentration of butane came into contact with an ignition source. The concentration of butane was created by the homeowner 42-year-old Matthew McCrann while he attempted to produce butane hash oil.

Kerby St Fire-The explosion was caused by butane coming in contact with an ignition source. The homeowner was making butane hash oil. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 27, 2017

The ignition source has not been determined.

McCrann died in the hospital after Monday’s explosion and fire. McCrann’s father, Kevin, confirmed his son’s death by phone Tuesday morning.

The second victim was identified as 68-year-old Richard Cisler earlier Wednesday.

Cisler was working at the McCrann residence as a contractor doing some “remodeling,” according to Cisler’s brother Earl.

Monday’s explosion and fire leveled McCrann’s home and also damaged the 2 neighboring homes.