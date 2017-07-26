Lumber truck driver rolls over, nabbed for DUII

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lumber truck driver was arrested for DUII and drug possession after rolling over on I-5 and blocking traffic for hours.

Driver Richard Heller was headed south on I-5 near Canyon Mountain when he left the roadway, tried to get back and rolled over around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Oregon State Police said. His trailer was fully loaded with lumber.

Neither Heller, 53, nor his 46-year-old passenger Tina Gorrie were hurt.

As troopers investigated, Heller and Gorrie were both arrested. Heller faces DUII, meth possession, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Gorrie was arrested for possessing meth.

They’re both held in the Douglas County Jail.