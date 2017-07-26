Correctional deputy accused of sexual misconduct with inmate

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — A correctional deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has been accused of on-duty sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to police.

Christopher North, 29, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail Wednesday.

Police said North was on duty when the sexual misconduct took place with a female inmate.

North, who’s been employed as a correctional deputy since 2015, faces charges of indecent liberties with referred charges of 2nd-degree custodial sexual misconduct.

“I take this extremely seriously,” said Sheriff Chuck Atkins. “I will not allow this type of misconduct to take place in my jail.”

North is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case should call Clark County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Units at 877.274.6311.