Boil water notice affects more than 5K in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Water District issued a boil water notice Wednesday afternoon to customers south of Farmington Road.

A broken valve on a 12-inch water main resulted in a loss of water pressure.

As a precaution, TVWD advised customers to boil their water until further notice.

Wednesday’s notice affects 5,650 customers.

Affected customers can disinfect their water by boiling their water for a minute then cooling, using bottled water or by using water purification tablets according to the instructions.

TVWD is currently correcting the issue, however, the testing process requires 24 hours to complete.

Another notice will be issued once the water is deemed safe to drink.