PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in a 3-car crash that shut down Cornelius Pass Road at Germantown Road Wednesday evening.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, one person was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight and another was taken by ambulance. Crews had to extricate one person from a car.

Cornelius Pass is completely closed at Germantown Road while the Washington Count Sheriff’s office investigates the crash.