Wallets, car stolen from Spanky’s Consignment employees

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Employees at Spanky’s Consignment had credit cards, cash and even a car stolen on Monday.

Kim Kapp with Vancouver Police says someone accessed the employee area at the store on SE Mill Plain Blvd Monday afternoon and stole three wallets and a car.

“My keys, my house, you’re just feeling so violated,” Tammy McBride tells KOIN 6 News. “My keys are missing, I ran out to the parking lot, my car was gone,” she says.

Surveillance video shows a man in a blue shirt carrying a Starbucks cup walking in just before 3:30 p.m. He appears to duck into the back room and comes out a few minutes later carrying different items, even passing McBride face to face.

Officials hope the surveillance footage will help identify the suspect.