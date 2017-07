VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash with 3 other vehicles on I-205 near SR-500 in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. It’s not clear exactly what caused this crash but the motorcyclist died at the scene, WSP Trooper Will Finn told KOIN 6 News.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic is impacted in the area.

