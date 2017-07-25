TriMet wants to extend ban policy past 6 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s Portland-area transportation agency has had enough of trouble riders and wants to extend how long it can ban people from using its services.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that TriMet wants to extend the length of time it can ban somebody from its services to one year and possibly life.

The agency’s current ban limit is six months, based on the philosophy that people shouldn’t be denied access to public transportation. But a notorious offender and an uptick in crime that includes a fatal stabbing two months ago have agency officials saying enough is enough.

TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt says talks of a longer ban stemmed from the “TriMet Barber” case, named after a man who has been arrested repeatedly since 2009 for cutting or masturbating in women’s hair on buses.