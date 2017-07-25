Senate blocks proposal to repeal ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.

Senators voted 57-43 late Tuesday to reject the plan in the first vote on an amendment to the bill. Those voting “no” included nine defecting Republicans.

The vote underscored problems Republicans will have in winning enough votes to recast Obama’s statute.

The rejected proposal included language by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell erasing the Obama law’s tax penalties on people not buying insurance and cutting Medicaid.

Language by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz would let insurers sell cut-rate policies with skimpy coverage. And there was an additional $100 billion to help states ease costs for people losing Medicaid sought by Midwestern moderates.

___

U.S. Capitol Police say they arrested nearly 100 people during protests over legislation that would roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said in a statement that officers responded twice to Senate visitor galleries and once to the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday afternoon.

She says 31 demonstrators in the visitor galleries were arrested charged with disrupting Congress after they refused to stop their “unlawful demonstration activities.”

In the office building, 64 people were arrested and charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding under District of Columbia code.

The demonstrations came as the Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with the Republicans’ long-promised legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

___

Democrats say the Senate parliamentarian has found additional parts of the Republican health care bill that Democrats can block because they violate Senate rules.

One provision would let insurers charge older people premiums at least five times greater than what younger customers pay. Republicans are trying to repeal much of President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, which limits that ratio to 3-1.

Another provision would let small businesses combine to form so-called association health plans that could be sold across state lines.

The parliamentarian said last week that other language also broke the rules, including blocking federal money to Planned Parenthood.

Republicans said the ruling was advisory and they’d try adjusting the language.

Provisions breaking rules need 60 votes to pass, more than the GOP has.