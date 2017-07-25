Ready for Big One? Prep for The Darkness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepared for The Big One? Well, those same preparation can be used for The Darkness.

As various agencies and local governments prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21, the Red Cross is urging people to take part in Camp Prepare on August 12.

That Saturday night, the Red Cross wants people to camp out in their own backyard to test how ready you are for an emergency. That includes being ready for an extended emergency:

— a 3-day supply of food and water

— a first-aid kit

— a flashlight

— extra batteries

— a solar charger

— some cash in small denominations

— pet supplies

— toothbrush, toothpaste, soap

— tools and work gloves

— can opener

— duct tape, plastic sheeting

— toys, games, photos, etc

The Red Cross also wants campers to take a picture and share it. The 10 best photos will get a $200 preparedness kit.