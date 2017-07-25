Park near Salem still has solar eclipse campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though most of the campsites for the solar eclipse were booked long ago, at least one spot said they still have hundreds of sites still available.

Officials with Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks, about 8 miles north of Salem, said they have 100 tent sites and 400 RV sites available for the eclipse. The 62-acre park is dry camping with no electricity, but water and portable toilets are nearby.

The Great Oregon Solar Eclipse campout begins August 18. The eclipse happens on the morning of August 21. Complete details on this event are on their website.

The event is run by volunteers and officials said the proceeds go to support 14 non-profit museums, including the Oregon Electric Railway Museum.