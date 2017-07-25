Pair accused of trespassing PPB, Multnomah DA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men, well known to police and prosecutors, now face new charges connected with filming police and trespassing.

Robert Lee West and Eli Franklyn Richey are accused of showing up at the homes of high-ranking members of the Portland police and the Multnomah County DA Rod Underhill.

Court documents show:

West and Richey showed up at the Grocery Outlet store in Northeast Portland in late June as police investigated a shoplifting. The store’s owner told police West and Richey were not welcome to film on his property.

The men left only after it became apparent they would be arrested. As West and Richey were leaving the store in West’s vehicle, West reportedly said, “We were just at the f—–g Chief’s house, we will be at your house next, you coward mother f—–s.”

He also yelled he and others would go to the school of the officer’s children and record them.

West later posted the store video (with audio) on his YouTube page. Under Oregon law, individuals must make it known when they are recording audio of another person.

“…from viewing video taken by West and Richey, at no time did either of them specifically inform anyone there (that) they were being recorded,” according to court documents.

Other recent incidents

Prosecutors allege West filmed the home of Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill and Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman, published their license plates and home addresses on the internet for public viewing.

Richey, prosecutors allege, has appeared in front of the homes of Marshman, Underhill and Portland Police Lt. Leo Besner, who works at North Precinct.

“In one such encounter, Richey was observed cloaking his face in a ski mask type article of clothing,” according to court documents.

Then on July 21, Richey was arrested after attempting to video record what he believed was PPB Sgt. Pete Simpson’s home. Video from the incident shows the person at the home “becoming highly alarmed by Richey’s presence in front of the residence to the point where physical violence was a likely,” court documents revealed.

Before that date, Richey was on pre-trial release for a July 4 incident. On that day, he allegedly took video and audio recording of a woman and her young children.

West is a registered sex offender, according to records obtained by KOIN 6 News. His 1984 California conviction was for assault to commit mayhem/rape.

He is also on formal probation for interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct from an incident in 2015. As part of his probation, he is required to obey all laws and stay at least 10 feet away from police when they are performing their official duties.

“From the video posted by West on YouTube, it appears he violated both conditions,” according to court documents. Prosecutors wanted his bail raised to $100,000.

“…Mr. West’s behavior is alarming and appears to be escalating in its seriousness,” prosecutors wrote.

West was arrested on July 22, but then released on his own recognizance.

The DA’s Office filed paperwork to have him re-arrested with an enhanced bail out of concern for public safety but the motion was denied.

He remains out of jail, but has been ordered to stay at least 20 feet away from police while on official duty. It is likely the DA’s Office will pursue probation violation charges.

West is charged with criminal trespass and unlawfully obtaining or attempting to obtain contents of communications. He pleaded not guilty Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Richey also appeared in court on Monday and was charged with telephonic harassment, unlawfully obtaining or attempting to obtain contents of communications and criminal trespass. He remains behind bars on $250,000 bail.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court next month.