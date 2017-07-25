Oregon rifle maker’s lawsuit against NBC nixed

NEW YORK (AP) – An appeals court says a rifle target maker missed its mark when it said in a lawsuit that NBC mischaracterized its exploding targets as bombs.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday, saying an NBC “Today” show segment’s description of the product as a “bomb” was substantially true. The ruling rejects a 2015 lawsuit Tannerite Sports LLC brought against NBCUniversal News Group.

In the lawsuit, Tannerite said the March 2015 report mischaracterized its targets as bombs on a shelf. The court said NBC made clear the target’s ingredients must be mixed and shot before they explode. The federal appeals court also criticized Tannerite’s claims that NBC associated its product with terrorists.

A spokesman did not immediately return a message left Tuesday at the company’s Pleasant Hill, Oregon, headquarters.