No Washington budget strains schools, DNR

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Washington state lawmakers left Olympia without agreeing on a state construction budget, and that’s affecting plans for everything from schools to preventing wildfire damage.

In Camas, for instance, construction just started on a new high school, scheduled to open in 2018 to alleviate overcrowding. A local bond is paying for much of it, but $13 million is supposed to come from the State of Washington.

Now, that money is in jeopardy.

Camas Schools Superintendent Jeff Snell told KOIN 6 News the school will get built — but the question is where the district might have to make cuts or go without planned improvements such as roofs and athletic fields.

Parents and other taxpayers aren’t happy their kids are caught up in the political game. And it’s not just school funding on hold.

Millions of dollars are need to protect homes and property from wildfires.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources asked lawmakers for $15 million. Part of that would be used to thin out trees from 3 million acres of diseased forest and to remove fire fuel. Other money would be used to help homeowners, especially seniors, remove trees and brush to protect their property near public lands.