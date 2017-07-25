Irving sex attack suspect arrested after foot chase

Related Coverage Woman sexually assaulted in NE Portland, car stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities arrested a suspect who is thought to be involved in multiple violent attacks in Portland, including the sexual assault of a 65-year-old woman.

Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, was arrested Monday night and booked into Multnomah County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Martinez was arrested in connection with a violent attack in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood. Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of NE Halsey Street involving a man and woman in the basement parking garage of a building.

Officers said Martinez was armed with a knife and assaulted a woman. When they arrived on scene, Martinez ran from police and led them on a foot chase through the neighborhood before capturing him in a neighborhood apartment.

Both the victim and Martinez were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez was released from the hospital Tuesday and transported to jail.

Detectives also linked Martinez to an attack reported earlier Monday morning near Kerns neighborhood. Officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of NE Irving Street on the report of a sexual assault.

A 65-year-old woman told police a stranger broke into her home, physically and sexually assaulted her and then stole her car.

Martinez faces charges of multiple counts of 1st-degree robbery, 1st-degree kidnap, 2nd-degree assault, 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree sodomy and 1st-degree sex abuse.