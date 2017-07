PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded shooting guard Allen Crabbe to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported Tuesday.

A reporter with ESPN tweeted about the trade, saying sources told him that Crabbe was being traded for Andrew Nicholson.

