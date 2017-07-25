TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Did you lose a wedding ring at Bellagios Pizza?

Bellagios in Tigard is remodeling and construction workers on Monday found a gold wedding band when they were removing booths.

The owner says it could have been there for up to 12 years.

“We don’t know when it got lost. We are hoping we can make someone’s day, make them happy, reunite them with a treasure,” Rhonda Neu tells KOIN 6 News.

There is a unique inscription inside the ring the rightful owner should be able to identify in order to claim it.