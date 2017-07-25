12-year-old points laser at Portland Police aircraft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police say a 12-year-old boy is in trouble after pointing a laser at a police aircraft on Monday.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support Unit was flying patrol support at 11:30 p.m in the area on SE 90th Place and Victor Lane when it was struck a number of times by a laser.

Officers responded and found the 12-year-old was responsible for the laser strikes. They confiscated the laser and forwarded the case to the Multnomah County Juvenile Court.

According to police, aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety concern for pilots and is a violation of law.