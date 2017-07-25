1 person airlifted after tandem bike crash

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured after their tandem bike crashed in North Plains Tuesday afternoon.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 1 man and 1 woman were involved in the incident at Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road at Peaceful Lane.
Officials said at least one of the people had life-threatening injuries and that one was transported to the hospital by air.
The incident was not a hit-and-run and no vehicles were involved, according to authorities. They said the bike was coming down a hill and crashed, however, it’s not clear if they lost control or blew a tire.