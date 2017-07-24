Woman’s brand new Toyota carjacked at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were arrested after a woman’s brand new Toyota Avalon was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, the 51-year-old victim and her mother-in-law were looking at the new car in the area of NE Knott Street and 151st when a woman got out of a Range Rover, covered her face and approached them with a gun.

The woman then got into the Avalon and drove off.

Police flooded the area looking for the 2 suspects. The victim told police the Range Rover had driven past their home several times before the robbery.

The Range Rover, it turns out, was stolen in early June from a home in Southwest Portland.

After an unsuccessful neighborhood search for the Avalon, the vehicle was found using the car’s GPS tracking. Officers set up around the Avalon and waited.

Investigators said David Gurrola got into the Avalon and drove out of the area, leading officers on a short traffic pursuit, before eluding officers. The abandoned Avalon was spotted at SE 138th Avenue and Clay Street.

Gurrola, 25, and the masked woman, identified as Brittany Michelle Gregory, 27, are set to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.