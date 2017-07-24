Woman sexually assaulted in NE Portland, car stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 65-year-old woman was physically and sexually assaulted by a man who broke into her house and then stole her car, Portland police said.

The attack in the 1700 block of NE Irving Street happened around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man between 20 and 30, about 5-feet-9, with tattoos on his chest and arm and a goatee. He was wearing only jeans, police said.

The stolen car is a silver Toyota Prius with an Oregon license plate 9 S 9599.

Anyone who spots the Prius is asked to call 911. Other information can be provided to Detective Todd Prosser at 503.823.0400.