Two accused of burglarizing Reynolds High

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people have been taken into custody after reportedly breaking into Reynolds High School, the sheriff’s office told KOIN 6 News.

A spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirms they responded to the high school around 3 a.m. Monday, which is in the 1600 block of Southwest Cherry Park Road, to investigate a possible burglary.

A K-9 Unit was called out to help with the search because of the size of the building.

Two people have been taken into custody. It’s not immediately known what, if anything, was taken from the school.

Computer assisted dispatch logs monitored by KOIN 6 News and other media indicate that paramedics were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Crews have not said why.

