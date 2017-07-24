SB I-205 at Foster closed after fatal crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A person walking on Interstate 205 near Southeast Foster Road died Monday morning after being hit by a delivery truck.

I-205 southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Foster Road and may re-enter the freeway at Johnson Creek Boulevard via Southeast 92nd Avenue. The freeway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police have not identified the person who died, nor have they said why the individual was on the freeway.

The crash was reported at 2:53 a.m. Monday. According to police, the delivery truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

So far in 2017, more than 20 people have been killed in vehicle-related traffic crashes in Portland.