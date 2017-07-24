Salem car chase goes through Thorp Park

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A wild chase in Salem included 2 separate drivers in the same car that drove down a pedestrian path in a park then rammed a patrol car ended with both people in custody.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Salem police said the woman driving a stolen Honda Accord took off as police tried to stop the car around 39th Avenue NE and D Street. The woman headed into Harry and Grace Thorp Park and drove down a pedestrian path and back out onto 38th Avenue.

A Salem patrol car was hit by the Honda and kept on going on D Street. Police stopped the chase because it was too reckless, but spotted the car, stopped, in the intersection of Cottage and Belmont NE.

The woman, later identified by police as Donna Celeste Dubbe, had run off but a teenager was in the driver’s seat. Reynaldo Rosales, 18,was arrested and Dubbe, 32, was found not far away.

Dubbe faces 8 charges, a variety of felonies and misdemeanors. Rosales faces 2 charges.

No one, including the police officer in the rammed patrol car, was hurt.