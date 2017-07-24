‘Pirates of Caribbean’ ship runs aground in Sequim Bay

SEQUIM, Wash. (AP) — The Coast Guard says the Lady Washington, a full-scale replica of the 18th-century sailing ship, was reported to have run aground in Sequim Bay.

KOMO reports authorities say the vessel was not taking on water Monday and that no pollutants were leaking from it.

The operators of the vessel are waiting for high tide to refloat the vessel. The Coast Guard says that should take place about 6 p.m.

The vessel reportedly had a crew of 14 and five passengers.

The ship is a bit of a movie star.

She was in the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and she was the ‘Interceptor’ that was used by Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom that they stole to catch up to the Pearl. (It was the ) only ship that was an actual sailing vessel,” Senior Captain James McClurg with Gray’s Harbor Historical Seaport told KOIN 6 News in May.

The Lady Washington was up along the Oregon and Washington coast in June.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.