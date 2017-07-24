Paxton, Seager pace Mariners past Red Sox

Final score was 4-0

The Associated Press Published:
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SEATTLE (AP) — James Paxton allowed four singles over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start in July and Kyle Seager homered to pace the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Paxton (10-3) retired the first 13 hitters before Jackie Bradley Jr.’s single to center with one out in the fifth.

The left-hander, who worked out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings, struck out 10 and walked none.

Paxton has allowed six earned runs in 33 1/3 innings and not given up a home run in five starts this month.

Nick Vincent and David Phelps each pitched a perfect inning to finish. Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

He struck out six and walked two in his second start since coming off the disabled list.