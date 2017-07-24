Officials to remove hundreds of homeless from Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — State and local officials have come up with an agricultural land management plan that involves removing about 200 to 400 people living in homeless camps on private and public property.

The Bend Bulletin reported Sunday that the plan for the 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) of land east of Redmond addresses illegal activity, such as dumping and cutting trees.

Members of the Homeless Leadership Coalition are working on the plan with Deschutes County, the Central Oregon Irrigation District and the Redmond School District.

The plan begins with restricting access by vehicles, which have created numerous illegal dirt roads.

After the initial phase of notification is complete, transients will be considered trespassing on private property and enforcement would fall to the Redmond Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.