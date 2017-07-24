Lillard, Powerade team to help school athletics

Related Coverage Dame, CJ want Carmelo in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Blazers star Damian Lillard has been involved in athletics since he was very young and he’s now helping to raise money for school athletic programs.

Lillard told KOIN 6 News This Morning he’s involved with Powerade to help 500 schools get $1 million for athletic programs. Schools submit a video or essay to Powerade.com and the strongest videos or message will be selected.

“I think I relate to it because of my own situation,” he said, “coming from a place in an environment where this type of program was needed and it wasn’t there.”

“I realize when you have more, you have access to things that gives you a better chance to be successful. I always think back to my own experience where we had to do the fundraising and we had to do so many things just for the minimum.”

He encouraged “all the high school students and the young athletes to participate in making videos and submitting essays to Powerade.com. The more the better.”

Lillard sidestepped questions about the Blazers interest in Carmelo Anthony and whether top draft pick Caleb Swanigan will be an immediate help to the team.

Watch the video for the complete details.