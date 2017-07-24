Ken Burns in Portland to talk ‘The Vietnam War’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many Americans, the Vietnam War remains an intensely personal experience. For many others, it’s something they only know about through history.

Regardless, the Vietnam War changed America and the world.

Filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick are in Portland Monday for a preview and conversation about their new documentary, “The Vietnam War.” The 10-part, 18-hour series took 6 years to make and will air on PBS beginning September 17.

Burns and Novick will appear with former Air Force Chief of Staff and retired four-star General Merrill McPeak. at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.