Eclipse in Portland is pretty darn close to total

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s true Portland metro is not in the path of totality for the August 21 solar eclipse. But it’s pretty close.

Portland will experience 99.4% of totality at 10:19:07 that Monday morning.

So where is the best place in this part of the region to see the eclipse? Jim Todd from OMSI suggested looking to the southeast and be in an open area to see the moon’s shadow come and go.

Todd said you’ll be able to see Venus to the right of the sun.

It may be a good idea to stick close to home: ODOT officials said the eclipse may cause the greatest traffic jam in Oregon history.

Don Hamilton with ODOT said there may be a million people who descend on the state for the eclipse, especially in the 60-mile path of totality that spans the state from west to east.

The risk of wildfires is increased during the eclipse as well — not from the eclipse, but from the thousands of campers and out-of-staters unfamiliar with the terrain and dryness.

And don’t forget to get the right kind of eyewear. Without certified glasses, the eclipse could fry your eyes.