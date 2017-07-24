Accused face shooter wants lower bail

Related Coverage North Portland man shot in head, seriously injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of shooting someone in the face is asking that his bail be lowered – about a month before his trial.

Dennis Ray Howie, 63, remains in the Multnomah County Inverness Jail facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation started on Feb. 12, 2017 when the victim, Warren Maynard, went to visit a female friend in the 2500 block of North Williams Avenue, according to police.

Maynard was let into the home by Howie. He didn’t expect anyone but his friend to be there, according to court documents.

Shortly after he arrived, Maynard told police that Howie went into the bathroom, came out with a gun and shot him.

After being shot, Maynard ran out the door and was eventually helped by a security guard, records show.

Police spoke with the woman Maynard was visiting and she told them that she heard Howie yelling something to the effect of “you disrespected me for the last time,” according to court documents.

Howie is due in court Monday for a bail reduction hearing Monday afternoon.