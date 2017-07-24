Accused anarchist indicted for protest damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An accused anarchist has been indicted by a grand jury for causing thousands of dollars in damage during riots in downtown Portland.

John Barton Elliot, 27, is being held at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail. His bail is set at $200,000.

The investigation started Nov. 10, 2016 when a riot broke out in downtown Portland. The riot spread across the Willamette River. Several parked vehicles at Broadway Toyota in Northeast Portland had windows shattered. Court documents show Elliot is one of the people accused of smashing out car windows.

On May 1, Elliott approached a Portland Police Bureau patrol vehicle with a burning flare, according to court documents. He’s also accused of causing damage to two banks in the Pearl District.

When Elliott was detained on May 1, he had several flares, anarchist literature and a large rock on him, according to court documents.

Elliott is scheduled to be arraigned on July 24 at the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Police say their investigation into the riots in November and May is on-going. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call 503.823.0400.