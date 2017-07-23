Wheeler: City done waiting for state to clean air

Mayor wants a local clean air authority

Bullseye Glass
A handful of neighbors who live near Bullseye Glass in Southeast Portland hand-delivered a letter asking the company shut down until they are sure toxic chemicals are no longer emitted, February 16, 2016 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says if the city wants clean air, it must create a local air pollution authority and stop waiting for the state to fix the problem.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, March 24, 2017 (KOIN)
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wheeler Friday became the first local leader to endorse the formation of a regional air pollution district, saying industry influence had undercut state attempts to clean up the air for too long.

Wheeler says he became convinced a local district was needed after reading a story in The Oregonian/OregonLive Friday that revealed the Department of Environmental Quality diluted its plan to crack down on toxic air pollution amid industry pressure.

Wheeler says a local district would have the authority to monitor the air, set enforceable standards and issue penalties.

