Timbers beat Whitecaps to snap 6-game winless streak

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.

Jeremy Ebobisse set up the winner and also scored for Portland (8-8-6).

The Timbers are short-handed because of injuries, suspensions and players away for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

They were 0-3-3 during the winless streak Andrew Jacobson scored for Vancouver (8-8-3).

Blanco scored in the 49th minute.

The Argentine midfielder sliced through the defense, took a back-heel return pass from Ebobisse and rolled the ball past a helpless goalkeeper David Ousted.

Ebobisse scored in the 14th minute in his first MLS start, and Jacobson tied it in the 45th.

Portland strikers Fanendo Adi and Victor Arboleda were suspended for the match after getting sent off Wednesday night a 4-1 home loss to Real Salt Lake.

Midfielders Darlington Nagbe and David Guzman, defender Alvas Powell and forward Darren Mattocks are away on Gold Cup duty, and defenders Gbenga Arokoyo (Achilles tendon), Liam Ridgewell (quad), Amobi Okugo (knee), Chance Myers (hamstring) and Vytas Andriuskevicius (calf) also were unavailable.