Neighbors protest zombie house in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors in the Lents neighborhood got together on Sunday to protest the zombie house, which they say is constantly occupied with drug addicts, drug dealers and criminals.

Lara Storke, who lives in the neighborhood, told KOIN 6 News, “We keep hearing that they’re going to be foreclosing on it or tearing it down, but it takes so long. From what I understand that property over here has gone to court with the city 15 times, I think is the number. That’s unreal to me.”

The home is located 5017 SE 88th Ave and has been an issue for years.

Neighbors said they want the city to quit allowing developers, banks and mortgage companies to get away with just ignoring the homes for the safety of the entire neighborhood.

The Bureau of Development Service has scheduled a hearing to obtain an order to demolish the house on August 2.