50 years on, AP photos show violence of Detroit’s riots

DETROIT (AP) — Protests that started 50 years ago in a west side Detroit neighborhood would grow into a riot and later a conflagration that threatened to swallow entire city blocks.

An angry crowd of blacks gathered near 12th and Clairmount streets in the early morning hours of July 23, 1967 after police raided an illegal after-hours club and made arrests. The crowd grew and a tense situation erupted in violence, gunshots and flames.

As smoke from dozens of fires rose cloud-like for five days above the Motor City, Associated Press photographers snapped shots of the burning storefronts and homes.

Just as startling are photos of the crowds that surged into Detroit streets, looters making off with stolen goods from hapless businesses and scores of national guardsmen called in to restore order.

The images have stood for a half-century, etched into Detroit’s fabric and history.

The Detroit riots of 1967 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - In this July 25, 1967 file photo, smoke rises from a fire set at the busy intersection of Grand River and 14 Street in Detroit, near another burned out building. The fire was set despite patrols by the National Guard, police and Army troops. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 1967 file photo, a National Guardsman stands at a Detroit intersection during riots in the city. Detroit wasn't the first of the riots in the summer of 1967, and it was far from the last. Buffalo, New York, and Newark, New Jersey, preceded it; in the course of the summer, more than 150 cases of civil unrest erupted across the United States. (AP Photo/File) Shaded area of map shows area over which rioting, looting and arson had spread in Detroit, July 24, 1967. Dark area in center shows area of the major disturbances on July 23, the first day of the rioting. Federal troops returned calm to the city on July 25. (AP Photo) FILE - In this July 24, 1967 file photo, a Michigan State police officer searches a youth on Detroit's 12th Street where looting was still in progress after the previous day's rioting. The July 23, 1967 raid of an illegal after-hour’s club, though, was just the spark. Many in the community blamed frustrations blacks felt toward the mostly white police, and city policies that pushed families into aging and over-crowded neighborhoods. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 25, 1967 file photo, firefighters try to control blazing buildings after riots in Detroit. Hundreds of fires were reported in the city. Five days of violence would leave 33 blacks and 10 whites dead, and more than 1,400 buildings burned. More than 7,000 people were arrested. (AP Photo/File) Congressman John Conyers addresses a group of people and urged them to go home, July 23, 1967. The crowd chanted "No no no!" A total of 43 people died over the next 4 days of rioting. Conyers is still a congressman representing that section of Detroit (AP Photo) FILE - In this July 24, 1967 file photo, National Guardsmen, called in to restore order by Gov. George Romney, stop their vehicle near a Detroit fire truck in the neighborhood that was ravaged by rioting the previous day. Many in the community blamed frustrations blacks felt toward the mostly white police, and city policies that pushed families into aging and over-crowded neighborhoods. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 25, 1967 file photo, women and children stroll past the burned remains of homes after riots in Detroit on July 23. The houses were a short distance from 12th Street, center of the riot activity. After the riots, a decline that had already begun would accelerate; Detroit was the nation's fourth biggest city in 1960, but would rank 21st by 2016. The middle class fled, and a proud city fell into poverty, crime and hopelessness. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 26, 1967 file photo, an Army soldier stands guard as men captured in the vicinity of the 10th Police Precinct in Detroit peer from under a garage door awaiting transfer. The precinct building came under fire in daylight hours and an Army force, using armed personnel carriers and tanks came to the police station. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 27, 1967 file photo, residents of Detroit's riot area stand in line for free emergency food from a neighborhood organization. Hundreds of grocery stores were burned or looted during the rioting. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 24, 1967 file photo, multiple fires burn in a section of riot-torn Detroit, about three miles west of the downtown area. Five days of violence would leave 33 blacks and 10 whites dead, and more than 1,400 buildings burned. More than 7,000 people were arrested. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this July 28, 1967 file photo, female prisoners arrested during the rioting in Detroit, board a bus at Wayne County Jail, watched by National Guardsmen for transfer to Eloise, a detention home for women on the edge of the city. Mass arrests of men, women and juveniles had taxed jail facilities in the city. (AP Photo/File) City of Detroit crew busy at work cleaning up debris on 12th street in Detroit, July 27, 1967 where the most damage was caused during the riots. A ruptured gas line burns through a pile of rubble at left. (AP Photo) Detroit Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich shows off a new uniform in Detroits police station, July 29, 1967 as he polishes his rifle hes carrying now as a member of the Air National Guard. He was called up when rioting struck Detroit. He said hed rather be shelled by line drives than by bullets. (AP Photo/Jim Wells) Some Michigan National Guard equipment rolls out of Detroit, Aug. 1, 1967, after civil unrest subsided, but a woman weeps quietly as she heads for a funeral. Tanya Lynn Blanding, 4, was killed, apparently by a police or National Guard bullet, during the height of the burning, looting and killing. Her funeral was held on Tuesday with some 200 mourners attending. (AP Photo/Alvan Quinn) Four Detroit firemen get a few minutes rest at an east-side command post in Detroit, July 27, 1967 between the hundreds of calls they have received during several days of rioting. With the numbers of calls diminishing, 1,400 luckier smoke-eaters have been sent home to families they havent seen in days. Some were hurt, all were grimy and one was left behind, dead of a snipers bullet. (AP Photo) Michigan Governor George Romney bows head with hand to forehead in a moment of meditation before making a live television appearance to speak on Detroit's rioting of past week, July 30, 1967. Romney said, "Both white and Negro extremist organizations are preaching hate and arming." (AP Photo/Alvan Quinn) City of Detroit crew busy at work cleaning up debris on 12th street in Detroit, July 27, 1967 where the most damage was caused during the riots. (AP Photo) Police searching for arms in an apartment building found none but did discover loot taken in the Detroit riots, July 28, 1967. A man who lived in the apartment where the loot was found is led away under arrest. Police acted on a tip that arms were brought into the building. They brought the occupants of the apartments outdoors and had them lie on the sidewalk while the search was conducted. (AP Photo) Heavy National Guard equipment rolls out of Detroit as rioting has ended. These trucks and armor were stationed at Central High School for a week in Detroit, Tuesday, August 1, 1967. Federal troops moved out of the riot areas. (AP Photo) Vice President Hubert Humphrey is greeted by National Guard Troops, Mayor Jerome Cavanagh, and rain, Aug. 2, 1967. Humphrey, right, dark raincoat was greeted by Cavanagh, left, before he went downtown to speak to the National Association of Counties. (AP Photo/Alvan Quinn) Two Detroit policemen were charged with murder in connection with the slayings of these three youths at a motel during the Detroit riots. From left are: Fred Temple, 18; Aubrey Pollard, 19, and Carl Cooper, 17, photos undated. (AP Photo) Policemen and National Guardsmen search three youths they found wandering down a Detroit street in an east side area hit by rioting, July 25, 1967. Many fires were set and sniping and looting were rampant. President Johnson ordered Federal troops into the area to help police and national guardsmen to quell the rioting. (AP Photo) Checkout area of a large supermarket (Lindys) after it was looted during the rioting in Detroit, July 26, 1967. The market on Linwood Avenue, in the center of the rioting activity and around the corner from where the disturbance began last Sunday. (AP Photo) A black teenager hurries past National Guardsmen and a barbed wire blockade on Detroit's east side, July 27, 1967, as several days of rioting subsides. Sporadic sniping broke out on the west side, however , and armored vehicles and troops were dispatched. (AP Photo) People gather around a truck to get free food on Detroit's east side, July 27, 1967. The food was brought to the riot-stricken area by the Crisis Council, one of the many organizations aiding residents. Sign on the side of the truck reads "Don't pay high prices - free emergency food." (AP Photo) A weary Michigan National guardsman rests on a barricade on Detroits west wide, July 28, 1967 guarding cleanup crew removing rubble from the nations worst riot. Hundreds of city blocks were destroyed by fires and guardsman and police, plus airborne units of the regular army battled for days to quell the riots. (AP Photo) Louis Hendrix, 43, owner of Louis Cocktail Lounge on Detroit's Grand River Ave., keeps a vigil, sitting on a kitchen chair in front of the lounge in which he has invested his life's savings of $4,000, July 28, 1967. He received threats from black youths who said they would burn him out because he rented his store next door to a white motorcycle club. He took up the vigil - revolver on bar inside - and didnt sleep for several days. (AP Photo) In this July 6, 2017 photo, David and Theresa Welsh revisit the neighborhood where they lived when the Detroit riot started on July 23, 1967. The couple had just married and was living in an apartment building in one of Detroit's mostly black neighborhoods. "The main cause (behind the riot) was segregation and mistreatment of black residents by a white police department," said Theresa Welsh, 71. "Nobody bothered us. We were a couple of white people wandering around. I don't think there were black people wanting to kill white people. But why would you destroy your own neighborhood?" The couple now lives in Ferndale, north of Detroit. (AP Photo/Corey Williams) This combination of July 23, 1967 and July 11, 2017 photos shows people running on 12th Street on Detroit's westside throwing stones at storefronts and looting, and the same view looking north 50 years later. (AP Photo) This combination of July 23, 1967 and July 11, 2017 photos shows people running down 12th Street on Detroit's westside throwing stones at storefronts and looting, and the same view 50 years later, looking south on Rosa Parks Boulevard, renamed from 12th Street. (AP Photo) This combination of photos from July 1967 and 2017 shows police officers guarding businesses on 12th Street on Detroit's westside during riots, and the same view 50 years later, looking south on Rosa Parks Boulevard, renamed from 12th Street. (AP Photo) In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017 photo, singer Martha Reeves stands outside the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Fifty years after the 1967 Detroit riots, the leader of Martha and the Vandellas still can’t quite believe it happened. Reeves had to tell an audience July 23 at the famed Fox Theatre the rioting was spreading through the city and everyone had to leave. “Imagine going out there lighthearted and ready to work,” she said. “My heart was beating so fast after returning to the dressing room.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit at crossroads 50 years after riots devastated city

COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press

Five decades after a deadly riot devastated some Detroit neighborhoods, the city may be on the cusp of turning things around.

Protests and violence that started July 23, 1967, after police raided an illegal after-hours club lasted five days. Authorities called in the National Guard and Army.

More than 7,000 people were arrested and over 1,400 buildings burned. Forty-three people — 33 blacks and 10 whites — were killed.

The riot would speed up the departure of whites to the suburbs. Middle-class blacks would follow. The population has fallen by about 1.1 million since the 1950s.

But Detroit is fixing up its neighborhoods and its image.

Unemployment is down to 11 percent. Downtown is thriving and the population appears to be leveling out at around 670,000.

Recollections of the deadly 1967 rioting in Detroit

Some insights and recollections of Detroit’s 1967 riots, from those who lived through the unrest and its aftermath:

“Our apartment was on the first floor and it faced the alley. The looters were all in the alley. Bang, bang, bang — there were guns going off. I thought we’d be shot while we were sleeping. We didn’t go out for a couple of days because it was too scary.” — Theresa Welsh, a college student in 1967. “In our neighborhood, everybody knew everybody. I saw people I had never seen. It wasn’t just black people out there looting. It was white people out there, too. I can remember going to people’s houses, friends. They were stocked up in terms of food in pantries and kitchens … all the kinds of things they had not eaten before or couldn’t afford before.” — Deborah Chenault Green, a 12-year-old then. “I was a librarian at the Detroit Public Library. (It) did close — we were there and sent home. We were told to take a thick book and drive home holding it next to our head … in case we were shot at.” — Anne Watts. “The riots didn’t do what they were supposed to do for us: Help us have people recognize the equality that was supposed to be part of our (nation’s) heritage. It just ruined neighborhoods. Some of the places I grew up … were never rebuilt, have never come back.” — Miller London, who had been a car salesman. “Detroit really has been doing so much better. They gotta concentrate on the neighborhoods, but it’s also trying to bring the people back. If you don’t get people coming back and paying taxes it’s really not going to grow.” — Azerine Jones, a 13-year-old at the time.

Detroit’s ’67 riots halted music, helped recalibrate sound

JEFF KAROUB, Associated Press

In July 1967, Motown Records’ “Sound of Young America” was silenced onstage and in-studio by rioting in Detroit.

The hit-making studio dubbed “Hitsville USA” went silent for about a week while the city convulsed in violence that began when officers from the nearly all-white police department arrested black patrons at an after-hours bar.

Motown was near the epicenter but largely spared during unrest that enveloped 25 city blocks and claimed 43 lives. Records reveal studio work halted on July 22 and didn’t resume until July 31.

Martha and the Vandellas leader Martha Reeves had to tell an audience July 23 at the famed Fox Theatre the rioting was spreading through the city and everyone had to leave.

Fifty years later, she recalls her “heart was beating so fast” and still can’t believe it happened.

“Detroit,” the movie

On August 4, Academy Award-winning director Katherine Bigelow’s movie, “Detroit,” hits the big screen. It is based on the true story of how the riots began July 23,1967.

What happened that night is the subject of a new film by Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, called “Detroit,” CBS Sunday Morning reports.

“These boys were simply caught in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bigelow said.

“I had never heard of the Algiers Motel,” said Miller. “Had you?”

“No. I had heard of the Detroit riots, but not the Algiers Motel, not this true crime story at the heart of it,” she replied.

Seven black men and two white women were severely beaten, but survived. Their stories tell a tale of brutalization and terror.