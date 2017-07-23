Plane crash in Sandy injures 2 people

SANDY, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were transported to a hospital Sunday after a plane crashed in Sandy, according to Deputy Chief Phil Schneider of the Sandy Fire District.

The plane was carrying 4 people, 2 of whom were taken to the trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Schneider, the plane was landing on a grass airstrip at the former McKinnon’s Airpark at the Sandy Kiwanis 60th Annual Fly-In Cruise-In Breakfast when a witness said the plane veered off to one side and hit its wing on the ground. The plane began to cartwheel before coming to a rest.

Schneider said the plane was traveling from St. Helens and caught cross winds prior to the crash.