1 dead in NE Portland apartment fire, 25 displaced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person died and 25 people are displaced after a 2-alarm fire swept through an apartment building in Northeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., PF&R rushed to the scene at 9815 NE Glisan Street. Heavy fire was showing from the apartment and one person was found and rushed to the hospital. Later, authorities tweeted one person died.

Officials said the fire was out about an hour later. The Red Cross arrived to help 10 adults and 15 kids now without a home. A firefighter suffered minor injuries but was treated and released.

Fire investigators are on the scene looking to determine a cause.

