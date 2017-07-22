Tractor-trailer, berry harvester crash; 1 dead, 2 hurt

WOODBURN, Ore. (Woodburn Independent) — A midnight crash Friday at Highway 211 and Cooley Road has claimed the life of a Woodburn man.

According to Oregon State Police, a tractor trailer was traveling east on Highway 211 when a berry harvester carrying three people crossed the highway in its path. The tractor trailer struck the rear of the berry harvester.

Genaro Colohua Sanchez, age unknown, of Woodburn, was riding the berry harvester and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The berry harvester’s other occupants were Sergio Ixmatlahua, 30, (the driver) and Antanasio Ovchinnikov, 60, both of Woodburn. They were transported to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. The tractor trailer driver, Cody J. Worthington, 23, of Portland, was not injured.

The crash closed Highway 211 for about two hours, with one lane opened periodically.

OSP was assisted by Woodburn Police Department, Woodburn Fire District, Woodburn Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation. The investigation is ongoing.