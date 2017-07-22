Teen missing from Portland may go to Las Vegas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Portland.

Angelic Davis was seen on July 20 and police are concerned about her well-being.

Davis may be traveling with an unknown man and may go to Las Vegas. She is black with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5-inches tall and 120 pounds. She has a tattoo on her stomach and her nose, navel and ears are pierced.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 911 or 503.823.3333.