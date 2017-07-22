Family hopes for closure in son’s cold case murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It has been three years since 19-year-old Paul Krekeler was found shot to death and police are still trying to find out who did it.

On July 22, 2014, Portland police were called to SE 57th Avenue and SE Harold Street after reports of gunfire. Krekeler was found in a yard nearby and died from his injuries at the scene.

Now, Krekeler’s family is speaking up, hoping someone with information will come forward and help solve the case. His best friend Kemper Woodruff read a letter from Krekeler’s mother on the anniversary of his death.

“Three years ago today I said ‘Paul I love you, see you later on,’ I never saw him again until his funeral 5 days later on his 20th birthday,” it said.

On the night of the murder, witnesses reporting seeing a light-colored pickup truck leaving the scene shortly after the gunfire. There was also a man who ran from the area.

“We know that there were other people there and they have not been as truthful or frank as they should be and we are asking them to come forward,” Portland police detective Chris Traynor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective at 503.823.0889 or christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov