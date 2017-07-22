Family farm in Sublimity destroyed by 5-alarm fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family farm was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon on Anderson Road in Sublimity.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the fire, which started in a barn on the property before moving to adjacent buildings. Fire officials said all the buildings are a total loss except for 2 mobile homes.

The Jefferson Fire chief said an elderly man lives on the property. There are no reported injuries.

A member of the family who owns the farm told KOIN 6 News some animals were lost, including chickens, peacocks, dogs and cats.

Fire crews expect to be there most of the night.