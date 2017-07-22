Demand for eclipse toilets is ‘astronomical’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the developing issues with the impeding total solar eclipse is something people probably don’t think about until they need to use it — a toilet.

There may be a shortage of portable toilets as more than a million people are expected to watch the eclipse statewide.

“We have toilets from Salem to Roseburg, from Florence to Madras,” Scott Weld with Buck’s Sanitary Service said. “It’s going to be a big undertaking to move 1,000 toilets in a lot of different places.”

Buck’s and other sanitary service companies are sold out, prompting concern that competitors will pop up and hike up prices due the demand.

Weld said business is “definitely not eclipsing,” (pun intended).

“The volume of toilet sales is astronomical,” Weld said.

According to Weld, Buck’s rents about 2,000 units total and usually only sells out twice a year during big events.

Because of the potential shortage, state emergency managers are recommending travelers bring a personal toilet. And according to state regulations, event organizers must provide 7 toilets per 800 guests for events with more than 3,000 guests.

Weld said there is also concern about being able to service the toilets with the extreme traffic expected around the time of the eclipse.