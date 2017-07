PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with dementia went missing from his Gresham home on Saturday, Gresham police said.

Vernon Sellars, 62, was last seen around 7:20 a.m. wearing a baseball cap, green jacket and khaki pants.

He is white, 5-feet-9-inches tall and 195 pounds.

If you know where he is or see him, call 503.823.3333 or 911.