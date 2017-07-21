Washington to enforce tougher distracted driving laws

Only "the minimal use of a finger" on electronic devices will be allowed

RACHEL LA CORTE, Associated Press Published:
A driver uses her mobile phone while sitting in traffic Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. The number of California drivers using cellphones is rising, as are deaths and injuries blamed on distracted driving, the California Office of Traffic Safety reported Wednesday, June 22, 2016. Meanwhile the numbers of tickets issued by the California Highway Patrol has substantially declined. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington drivers will soon have to put down their phones or else face tougher penalties under a new distracted driving law that takes effect this weekend.

Texting or holding a phone to your ear is already against the law, but the new law that takes effect Sunday prohibits anything else that requires drivers to hold their electronic devices – including phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets – while behind the wheel.

That means no reading of incoming text messages while driving, or watching a quick video while stuck in traffic or sitting at a red light.

Under the measure, “the minimal use of a finger” to activate, deactivate, or initiate a function of a personal electronic device while driving will still be allowed.

The standard traffic fine of $136 would apply to a first offense but would increase to about $234 for a second offense.