Morrison Bridge to close through August 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Morrison Bridge will close to all traffic for as long as two weeks starting Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Crews will pour the concrete deck on the east leaf of the lift span. The closure is necessary since vibrations from traffic can damage new concrete while it hardens. The bridge may reopen earlier than August 4 if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

Alternate routes to take include the Hawthorne and Burnside bridges, but expect extra congestion. Ramps to and from I-5 will also close except for the Morrison Bridge westbound ramp to I-5 northbound. Drivers can access I-84 eastbound from Grand Ave and Everett St. I-5 NB can be accessed from the west side via I-405 northbound.

East side access is from the ramp at Broadway and Williams Ave. To reach downtown from I-5 southbound or I-84 westbound, exit the Rose Quarter/Broadway Bridge exit from I-5 or the Rose Quarter/Weidler exit from I-84 westbound.

In August, work shifts to the west leaf of the lift span. The bridge will close again in September when concrete is poured for the west leaf deck.