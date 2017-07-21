Suspect rams Portland Police car, officer injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Police officer was injured early Friday morning after a suspect rammed a patrol car.

Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland Police says an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 100th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. The person did not stop and led the officer on a pursuit to SE 72nd Avenue and Foster Road, where the chase ended with the suspect ramming the officer’s car.

The person was taken into custody. The officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

SE Foster Road is closed at 72nd Avenue.

KOIN 6 News is on the scene and will have more information soon.