Spike in heroin overdoses hits downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Emergency providers and police reported an increase in heroin overdoses concentrated in the downtown Portland area starting Wednesday, July 19.

Multnomah County issued a public health advisory on Thursday, July 20.

“We know opiates are a problem in our region and are claiming too many lives,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, deputy health officer for Multnomah County, said in a news release. “Preventing or reversing an overdose may be the first step in getting someone the help they need for their addiction.”

According to tips provided by Multnomah County, users should have an overdose plan and carry naloxone, an overdose reversal medication.

Oregon law, passed in 2016, permits pharmacists to prescribe naloxone to those who have completed training.

If you are near someone experiencing an overdose, call 911 and give the reversal drug if able.

People also can call 1-800-923-HELP for free, confidential, drug and alcohol counseling and treatment referrals.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.